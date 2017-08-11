Laurie Snow Hein Featured At Whole Foods

The Wellington Art Society will present local artist Laurie Snow Hein as the next solo artist in the gallery at Whole Foods Wellington. Her exhibit will run through September. A reception in her honor will be hosted by Whole Foods on Aug. 25 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. There will be live music, appetizers, refreshments and door prizes. The Wellington Art Society will ask guests for a donation of $5 for the society’s scholarship fund.

Snow Hein has been painting all her life. When she was 12, she started studying with Graham Ingels, a retired illustrator and portrait painter in Lantana. After high school, she won a scholarship to Columbus College. She married and painted part time, but at age 40, she began teaching and accepting portrait commissions in order to support her family. Her paintings were noticed by a national publisher, and a successful career in art publishing and licensing began. You can find her licensed products in Walmart, Target, Cracker Barrel and specialty shops.

Snow Hein is an award-winning artist and illustrator. Her painting style is “Old World Realism,” which is highlighted in her Southern landscapes, Everglades imagery, tropical plants and seascapes. Her paintings are alive with vibrant color and light. She is also known for her creative portraits of children, adults and animals.

Visit www.wellingtonartsociety.org for more information.