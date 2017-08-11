‘Love Rocks’ Bring Hope Cancer Patients

The Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation, in conjunction with the local Florida Cancer Specialists (FCS) clinic in Wellington, recently received 200 “Go and Love” rocks from Journey Church. The initiative launched by Journey Church’s student ministry aims to spread “rocks” of encouragement to the cancer patients at FCS.

The rocks were decorated with heartfelt messages from local Palm Beach County high school and middle school students. These “love rocks” were distributed to FCS cancer patients following treatment, as a token of hope and encouragement in their battle against cancer.

“Go and Love is more than a campaign to do good; it is a way of life,” said Shad Treadaway, campus pastor of Journey Church’s Boynton campus. “It’s a terrific way to teach the value and meaning of loving and serving others.”

The event took place June 28 at the FCS office on State Road 7 in Wellington.

“The foundation is grateful to have local organizations like Journey Church, whose creativity provides inspiration for those fighting cancer,” Foundation Board Chair and FCS CEO Brad Prechtl said. “It is always heartwarming to see young adults making a difference within their community.”

Lynn Rasys, executive director of the FCS Foundation, agreed.

“The Journey Church members and youth’s compassion is inspirational,” Rasys said. “The patients’ faces lit up when they saw the baskets of painted rocks offered by the youth from the church and even asked if they could have more than one.”