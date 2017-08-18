Marinelife Day Will Return To The Gardens Mall On Aug. 19

For the sixth year in a row, sea turtle lovers will enjoy an interactive afternoon at Marinelife Day at the Gardens Mall. The free family event will be held Saturday, Aug. 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Grand Court and will spotlight the world-renowned sea turtle and ocean conservation programs at Loggerhead Marinelife Center (LMC).

The all-day exhibition will feature fun, interactive, educational programs, conversations with Loggerhead Marinelife Center scientists, a special appearance by LMC’s mascot, Fletch, family-friendly games and activities, and chances to win exciting prizes. Turtle-loving tots and their families and friends will be able to design their own ocean reef, listen to sea turtle stories, craft seashell necklaces and adopt a sea turtle. The event is open to the public free of charge.

The Loggerhead Marinelife Center is also giving children the opportunity to be a “Vet for a Day.” The contest is open to children ages 5 to 10. They will meet with an LMC rehabilitation staff member and learn how sea turtle patients are treated. Plus, little vets will receive their very own plush sea turtle patient as a take-home gift.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center officials will also announce the winners of their third annual Juno Beach Pier Photo Contest, a community photography contest powered by Facebook and Instagram.

Additionally, the Gardens Mall and various retailers will host “Shop and Share” events on Aug. 19 and will donate five percent of the day’s total, logged shopping receipts back to LMC. Participating retailers include J. McLaughlin, Kendra Scott, Athleta, Bloomingdale’s, California Pizza Kitchen, Lilly Pulitzer, Jimmy Choo and Tommy Bahama. Guests can turn in their receipts at the Information Desk.

The Gardens Mall is located at 3101 PGA Blvd. in Palm Beach Gardens. For more info., visit www.thegardensmall.com.

Learn more about the Loggerhead Marinelife Center at www.marinelife.org.

ABOVE: Families learn about sea turtles during Marinelife Day. Photo courtesy Tracey Benson Photography.