New Teachers At New Horizons

New Horizons Elementary School recently had the opportunity to welcome new teachers to the school. The informative meeting included information about school procedures, curriculum updates and a tour of the campus. Organizers Jean Robbins and Kirstin Voitus worked collaboratively with the school’s supportive Parent Teacher Organization to provide new teachers with breakfast and gift bags on their arrival. After a morning filled with information, the group decided to have lunch at one of the school’s local business partners, Lindburgers. It was a great day celebrating and welcoming the newest additions.