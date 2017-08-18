Next LGLA Meeting Aug. 24

The Loxahatchee Groves Landowners’ Association (LGLA) will meet Thursday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Palms West Presbyterian Church at 13689 Okeechobee Blvd.

The evening’s speaker will discuss the many types of consumer fraud that have become an all-too-frequent part of life. Attendees will hear about what they can do if they experience such a situation. Come prepared to ask lots of questions.

All residents are welcome to attend and share time with their neighbors. The public is welcome, but only members can make motions or vote on a motion. For more information, contact Marge Herzog at (561) 818-9114 or marge@herzog.ms.