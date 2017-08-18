Nominees Sought For Hats Off Nonprofit Awards

The inaugural Hats Off Nonprofit Awards will celebrate and award nonprofits and the great impact they have on the community. Hats Off, a hat-themed cocktail reception and awards program, will recognize organizations and individuals in the following categories:

Nonprofit of the Year — This award honors a nonprofit organization that has shown excellence in delivering on the organization’s mission. Winners in this category have demonstrated strong governance and fiscal management best practices. The organization must be a registered 501c3 whose program(s) serve the Palm Beach County community. Three awards will be given in this category, one to an organization with an annual operating budget less than $500,000, a second to an organization with an annual operating budget between $500,001 and $2.49 million, and a third to an organization with an annual operating budget of over $2.5 million.

Nonprofit CEO of the Year — This award honors a current nonprofit staff leader (CEO, executive director or member of the executive team) whose distinguished achievements have resulted in significant progress toward improving a community issue. They must work on behalf of a registered 501c3 nonprofit organization whose program(s) serve the Palm Beach County community. Recognized by peers as a leader in the sector, this person demonstrates excellence in leadership and management, and inspires others to achieve meaningful, measurable and sustainable results.

Nonprofit Professional of the Year — This award honors the nonprofit professional whose work has made significant impact benefiting the local community. They must work on behalf of a registered 501c3 nonprofit whose program(s) serve the Palm Beach County community. Recognized by peers as an outstanding steward of the mission, this person demonstrates innovative approaches to addressing community issues and demonstrates ongoing collaboration in the nonprofit or public sector.

Nonprofit Volunteer of the Year — This award honors the volunteer or board member who has shown outstanding dedication to a nonprofit or multiple nonprofit organizations whose program(s) serve the Palm Beach County community. Active volunteerism can be ongoing or linked to a specific single project or cause.

Also, the Nonprofit People’s Choice Award will be chosen live via mobile voting by event attendees. This award is open to any nonprofit organization with program(s) serving the Palm Beach County community. Any nonprofit organization in attendance at the awards reception on Oct. 3 can be nominated at the registration table by 6:30 p.m. A representative from the organization must be present to win when the live mobile vote occurs at 7:30 p.m. Any nonprofit that has won an award in the Nonprofit of the Year category is not eligible to win in this category.

Nominations close Aug. 18. Everyone is invited to join in on the fun as everyone participates to “take our hats off” to the local nonprofit sector and thank them for their work and dedication to a thriving Palm Beach County. The event will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at the Harriet Himmel Theatre at CityPlace in West Palm Beach. To fill out the nomination form, visit www.hatsoffawards.org.