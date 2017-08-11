Nurse Morgan Yaima Honored By Palm Healthcare Foundation

The Palm Healthcare Foundation recently held its Thank a Nurse campaign, a series of events designed to recognize the tireless efforts of Palm Beach County’s nurses.

Morgan Yaima of Wellington was one of only a handful of nurses honored at the fourth annual Heart of Gold Reception: A Celebration Honoring Palm Beach County’s Nurses

Yaima has been a nurse for less than two years, but always felt the need to care for others. At age 14, she started caring for church elders who had no family, acting as their health advocate and caregiver.

“I look forward to changing a patient’s life, but it’s usually the patient that makes the biggest impact and ends up inspiring me,” said Yaima, who works at Delray Medical Center and was nominated by fellow nurses and administrators.

The event was held at the Kravis Center’s Cohen Pavilion in West Palm Beach and honored the extraordinary work of local nurses and recognized the county’s “Nurses of the Year.”

Heart of Gold sponsors included TrustBridge, the E.M. Lynn Foundation, Keiser University, Florida Atlantic University, Palm Beach Atlantic University, Manor Care and Harris Legal Nurse Consulting. Over the past 15 years, the Palm Healthcare Foundation has donated more than $10 million to nursing initiatives designed to advance the field of nursing. For more info., call (561) 833-6333 or visit www.palmhealthcare.org.