Feeling stressed as a caregiver? The Palm Beach County Division of Senior Services is facilitating a Powerful Tools for Caregivers series beginning Thursday, Sept. 7, running through Oct. 5. Classes will be held Thursdays, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Mid County Senior Center, located at 3680 Lake Worth Road.

Powerful Tools for Caregivers is designed to provide caregivers with the tools needed to take care of themselves while caring for a family member or friend, whether that person lives nearby or far away. The goal is to help caregivers thrive and provide better care.

The program helps caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings better, balance their lives, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources. Classes consist of six weekly sessions. Participants will receive a helpful resource book. Class size is limited, and pre-registration is required. To register, call (561) 357-7135.