Waste Management Brings Backpacks To Boys & Girls Club

It was an exciting day on Tuesday, Aug. 1 as representatives from Waste Management helped students at the Neil S. Hirsch Family Boys & Girls Club of Wellington prepare for the new school year by donating 240 backpacks. Shown above are Waste Management Territory Manager Pat Eboli, Government & Community Affairs Manager Ellen Smith and Route Manager Miguel Rosario, along with club youth sporting their new backpacks. The representatives spent time with the children, who took great care in selecting their preferred backpack to start the 2017-18 school year with. The first day of school was Monday, Aug. 14, and the new backpacks were quickly put to good use.