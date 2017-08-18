Water Ski National Championships Back At Okeeheelee In 2019, 2020

USA Water Ski and the American Water Ski Association announced recently that the 2019 and 2020 Water Ski National Championships will be hosted by the Ski Club of the Palm Beaches at Okeeheelee Park. Exact dates are to be determined.

The AWSA board of directors approved the bids from the Ski Club of the Palm Beaches during its summer board meeting in Texas.

The Ski Club of The Palm Beaches has hosted 13 Water Ski National Championships, five Southern Regional Water Ski Championships, three Florida State Water Ski Championships and the 1989 Water Ski World Championships over the past 30 years. It most recently hosted the 2015 Goode Water Ski National Championships.

The 2017 Goode Water Ski National Championships was held earlier this month at the San Marcos River Ranch in Martindale, Texas. Visit www.waterskinationals.com for information and results. The 2018 Water Ski National Championships will be held Aug. 8-11, 2018, at Mystic Lakes in Maize, Kan. It will mark the first time that the State of Kansas has hosted the Water Ski National Championships.

More than 600 of the nation’s top water ski athletes from across the United States compete for national titles in slalom, tricks, jumping and overall in respective age divisions and two open divisions at the national championships, the world’s largest three-event water ski tournament. Advancement to the event is primarily earned through placement on the national rankings list.

The American Water Ski Association is one of nine sport discipline organizations of USA Water Ski, which is a nonprofit organization promoting water skiing and wakeboarding in the United States. USA Water Ski is affiliated with the International Waterski & Wakeboard Federation world governing body and is recognized by the United States Olympic Committee and Pan-American Sports Organization as the national governing body of organized water skiing and wakeboarding in the United States.