Wellington Cares Annual Luncheon Oct. 6 At Wanderers Club

Wellington Cares will host its third annual luncheon on Friday, Oct. 6 at the Wanderers Club in Wellington.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Dr. Leonard R. Hock Jr., chief medical officer of Trustbridge Palliative Care and Advanced Illness Management.

Hock is board certified in internal medicine, geriatrics and hospice/palliative medicine. He is also a diplomate of the American Board of Hospice and Palliative Medicine and a member of the American Academy of Hospice/Palliative Medicine.

“We are excited to have Dr. Hock as the keynote speaker at our third annual luncheon,” Wellington Cares Executive Director Kathy Foster said. “Dr. Hock developed a palliative case management model for acute care hospitals that has proven to be successful in decreasing the length of stay and acute care costs, while increasing the comfort measures for the end-of-life patient and support to family members.”

In his role as chief medical officer of Harbor Palliative Care and Advanced Illness Management of TrustBridge Health, Hock has concentrated his efforts on building a physician team and expanding a contracted physician network with much success. He was elected to the board of the Florida Medical Directors Association and appointed chair of the hospice subsection.

All of those in attendance at the annual luncheon will receive a gift bag worth more than $100. Individual luncheon tickets are $50 per person, and sponsorships start at $500. Program ads are available starting at $75. For more information about the luncheon or sponsorships, call (561) 568-8818 or visit www.wellingtoncaresorg.com.

Current sponsors include: Presenting Sponsor Wellington Regional Medical Center; Advocate Sponsor Equestrian Sport Productions; Valet Sponsor FPL; Gift Bag Sponsor Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith; Media Sponsor The Town-Crier; Table Sponsors Terner Elder Law, Effective Solutions, the Village of Wellington and Floridian Community Bank; and Friend of Wellington Cares Seminole Casino Coconut Creek/NYY Steakhouse.

Wellington Cares is a community-based, not-for-profit organization committed to coordinating volunteers of all ages to assist in enabling those over the age of 65 to remain in their home with the support of the Wellington community, residents and local organizations.

Wellington Cares is also committed to responding to the various needs of local senior residents with a goal to build, within the community of Wellington, a better place for people to grow old and remain in their homes. Visit www.wellingtoncaresorg.com for more information.