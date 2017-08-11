Wellington Florist Visits NuVista During ‘Make Someone Smile’ Week

Teleflora, the world’s leading flower delivery service, partnered with Wellington Florist for the 17th annual Make Someone Smile Week, the floral industry’s leading benevolent program, from Sunday, July 16 through Saturday, July 22.

Wellington Florist’s owner and operator, J.P. Varvarigos, selected NuVista Living at Wellington Green as the 2017 facility of choice. Those most in need of a smile at NuVista’s assisted living and rehabilitation facility received an unexpected gift in July. Sixty floral arrangements were hand-delivered to residents and patients.

Wellington Florist, located at 13889 Wellington Trace, Suite A12, has been a staple in the local community since 1990. Aside from gorgeous and unique floral creations, the business is known for its charitable efforts throughout Wellington and the Palm Beaches. The family-owned business is home to multiple, talented in-house floral designers and offers same-day delivery. Visit www.wellingtonflorist.com to see the latest designs for summer. For more info., call (561) 795-9299.

ABOVE: Wellington Florist designer Jessi Frank hands out floral arrangements to NuVista Living residents and patients.