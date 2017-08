Wellington Physicians Urgent Care held a grand opening, ribbon cutting and tour on Tuesday, Aug. 1 to introduce the community to the new facility at 13421 South Shore Blvd., Suite 101, in Wellington. Every day, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., there is walk-in availability for minor emergencies, illnesses, injuries, special equestrian care, and health and wellness needs such as flu shots, physicals and more. For more information, call (561) 440-1616 or visit www.urgentcarewellington.com.