Wellington Wild Softball Team Takes Second In Orlando

The Wellington Wild ’05 softball team was in Orlando from July 17 to July 22 to participate in the USSSA World Series in the 12U B division. The team placed second in the national tournament. All players of the team are participants of the Village of Wellington recreation softball program. The team includes: (front row, L-R) Chandler Barry, Jillian Shapiro, Kylie McCann, Emma Suggs, Madison Fargo and Grace Rawn; and (back row) coach Andrew Shapiro, coach Sergio Marquez, Shayna Barker, Marena Marquez, Ashley Diaz, Jaliyah Bruno, coach Dan Suggs and coach Mauricio Diaz.