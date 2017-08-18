YWCA Seeks Nominations For 2017 Barry Krischer Humanitarian Award

The YWCA of Palm Beach County is seeking nominations for its 2017 Barry Krischer Humanitarian Award.

Established in 2008 to honor the then-retiring State Attorney Barry Krischer, the award recognizes a law enforcement, social services or healthcare professional or organizational unit that has gone beyond the normal “call of duty,” or what normally would be expected of the current job responsibilities, to assist or advocate for a victim of domestic violence. As state attorney, Krischer made domestic violence a priority by establishing the Domestic Violence Elimination Program (DOVE), providing advocacy to battered women upon their entry into the criminal justice system.

The commended service must have taken place between Aug. 1, 2016 and July 31, 2017. Nominations should include the nominee’s name, title, place of employment with phone number, supervisor’s name with phone number, a one-page description of the activity or activities with the victim, and the name and phone number of the person(s) making the nomination.

The award will be presented during October, Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The deadline for nominations is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20. For more information, or to request a nomination form, call the YWCA at (561) 640-0050, ext. 115 or 137.