Area Law Firm Expands With New Wellington Office

Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith recently opened a new Wellington office to better serve the western communities of Palm Beach County. The office is located at 12161 Ken Adams Way, Suite 110, in the Lake Wellington Professional Centre.

The firm focuses on serious personal injury and wrongful death cases. Firm partner and longtime Wellington resident and community leader Mickey Smith said the new office will offer an important convenience for clients. “We look forward to serving our neighbors in the western communities at this new location,” he said. “Our attorneys will be available to meet with clients at this location on a full-time basis.”

Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith now has locations in West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Stuart and Wellington. For more than 90 years, the firm has committed itself to client service, community involvement and dedication to professionalism.

