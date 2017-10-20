B&G Club Golf Tourney Nov. 4

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County will host its 36th annual Wellington Golf Classic on Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Wanderers Club (1900 Aero Club Dr., Wellington). Proceeds will benefit the Neil S. Hirsch Family Boys & Girls Club in Wellington.

The morning will begin with a continental breakfast and registration, followed by scramble-style play on the golf course. Enjoy the ever-popular rocket launcher and a hole-in-one contest throughout the day. Following golf, guests will enjoy a buffet meal and silent auction at the awards luncheon.

Leading the charge this year are committee members Todd Barron, Elliot Bonner, Beth Garcia-Stange, John Hornberger, Barbara Mackie-Girard, Ray Mooney, Mickey Smith and Meghan Whitten. Ed Portman is the honorary chair.

For info., call (561) 683-3287 or e-mail cmartin@bgcpbc.org.