Bronco Debaters Place In Student Congress

On Oct. 7, 72 members of the Palm Beach Central High School debate team traveled to Suncoast High School to compete against 16 other high schools in Student Congress.

Broncos winning awards were Hunter Giel, third place in his room, and Mauricio Maroto, fifth place in his room.

Also competing well were: Alexus Porter Gillian Gouveia, Nathan Galang, John Jennings, Mailon Cedeno, Garrett Gouveia, Scarlett Domashinski, Jakob Klauza, Jake Glenn,Tyler Hoffman, Jovan Hayes, Lilyana Yuhn, Joey Remillard, Arman Naim, Annamaria Rich and Shanttell Fernandez.

Congratulations to the Bronco debaters, and their coach, Daryl Hall.