Calendar For October 20 – October 26, 2017

Saturday, Oct. 21

• The Wellington Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Bonefish Mac’s, will hold its annual golf tournament on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Wanderers Club in Wellington. Registration is at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. and awards luncheon at 1 p.m. For more info., visit www.wellingtonchamber.com.

• The Green Market at Wellington will be open Saturday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. near the Wellington Amphitheater. For more info., visit www.greenmarketatwellington.com.

• The Mounts Botanical Garden will host Art in the Garden: Botanical Jewelry in collaboration with the Armory Art Center on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with Armory metalsmithing and jewelry instructor Alicia Jane Boswell. Participants will make a pendant inspired by shapes found at the Mounts Botanical Garden. For more info., call (561) 233-1757 or visit www.mounts.org.

• Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor (3475 W. Woolbright Road, Suite 19, Boynton Beach) will continue its monthly Torah, Talk & A Taste discussion group with Rabbi Barry Silver on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. For more info., call (561) 968-0688 or e-mail info@ldorvador.org.

• The Mounts Botanical Garden will host Dogs Day in the Garden on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Take a walk on the winding paths, meet other pooch pals, heel for photo opportunities and shop at dog-friendly vendors. All dogs must be on a non-retractable leash. For more info., call (561) 233-1757 or visit www.mounts.org.

• Amber’s Animal Outreach will hold its second annual Halloween Pawty on Saturday, Oct. 21 at All Paws Animal Clinic (1011 N. State Road 7, Royal Palm Beach) from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be a costume contest, photos, face painting, snacks, dog adoptions, vendors, music and raffles. A $10 donation includes entry to all three contests, a raffle ticket and a Halloween photo. For more info., visit www.aaodog.org.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host an Acoustic Java Jam for adults on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 2 p.m. Experience a caffeinated collection of local talent or bring your acoustic instruments and jam out. Coffee will be provided. Call (561) 790-6030 for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host “Wayna: Music of the Andes” on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 2:30 p.m. This Andean music group recreates traditional and contemporary sounds and melodies from the highlands of Ecuador, Peru and Bolivia. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Teen Pumpkin Decorating for ages 12 to 17 on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 3 p.m. Get creative and decorate your very own pumpkin. All supplies will be provided. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Village of Wellington will hold its annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 3 to 10 p.m. at Village Park on Pierson Road with bounce houses, haunted hallways, face painting, costume contests, trick-or-treating and more. For more information, visit www.wellingtonfl.gov.

• The Knights of Columbus of St. Rita Parish (13645 Paddock Drive, Wellington) will hold a dinner show and dance with a Neil Diamond tribute featuring Neil Zirconia on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 6 to 10 p.m. Call (561) 531-4033 to purchase tickets.

Sunday, Oct. 22

• Audubon of the Everglades will walk in Green Cay (12800 Hagen Ranch Road, Boynton Beach) on Sunday, Oct. 22 from 8 to 11 a.m. Visit www.auduboneverglades.org for more info.

• The Mounts Botanical Garden will host Yoga in the Garden on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 8 a.m. Refresh, and reflect while practicing yoga in a tropical landscape. For more info., call (561) 233-1757 or visit www.mounts.org.

• The Royal Palm Beach Green Market & Bazaar will be open Sunday, Oct. 22 at Veterans Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more info., visit www.rpbgreenmarket.com.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host a Book Chat on My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry by Fredrik Backman for adults on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. in a staff-led discussion. Copies of the book are available. Light refreshments will be served. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

Monday, Oct. 23

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host “RPB Kids Coloring Club: It’s Harvest Time!” for ages 2 and up on Monday, Oct. 23 at 3:30 p.m. Color your favorite characters, designs and more to celebrate the harvest season. Worksheets and coloring sheets will be provided. Feel free to bring your own favorite coloring book. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host a Beaded Spider Class on Monday, Oct. 23 at 6:30 p.m. Create a beaded spider using seed beads and wire. Materials will be provided. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host “It’s Alive! Circuit Bug Creations” for ages 8 to 12 on Monday, Oct. 23 at 6:30 p.m. Make a simple closed circuit and bring your bug creation to “life” by making its eyes glow. Materials will be provided. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Art for Adults: Oil Pastel Techniques for ages 16 and up on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. Explore blending techniques, application methods and the difference undertones in color can make. Pastels, paper and other materials will be provided. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Picture Frame Design for ages 6 to 12 on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 2:30 p.m. Create and design your own picture frame. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Math Lab: Get in Shapes for kindergarten through grade two on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 3:30 p.m. This interactive math lab is full of activities and experiments about shapes and geometry. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Wellington Art Society will host a joint reception Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wellington Municipal Complex and the Wellington Community Center. The exhibits feature 56 paintings by 16 local artists. For more info., contact Donna Donelan at (561) 801-2144 or dwdonelan325@comcast.net, or visit www.wellingtonartsociety.org.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Club Pokémon for ages 6 to 12 on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 6:30 p.m. Bring your DS or Pokémon cards to battle, try a Pokécraft and play Pokémon bingo. Call (561) 681-4100 for more info.

• The Wellington Village Council will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Wellington Municipal Complex. For more info., visit www.wellingtonfl.gov.

• The Royal Palm Beach Community Band will perform Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. at a new location, the Crestwood Middle School cafeteria. Refreshments will be served during intermission. For more info., call (561) 753-1232.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Songs for Everyone for all ages on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. Gather around and listen, or sing along, as Bob Gelb strums his way through familiar songs. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host an Adult Book Discussion on Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett for ages 16 and up on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. Pick up a copy of the book when you register. Call (561) 790-6030 for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host a Teen Takeover for ages 12 to 17 on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. Enjoy Wii games, board games and more. Bring a friend or make new ones. Snacks will be provided. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

Thursday, Oct. 26

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Medicare Part D on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. The Palm Beach Area Agency on Aging SHINE program will discuss the Medicare drug costs and benefit changes that occur each year. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Iris Paper Folding: Pumpkin for ages 16 and up on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. Assemble strips of folded color paper in a cool spiral design to create a seasonal pumpkin. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host it Drama Club for ages 8 to 12 on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 4 p.m. Want to be a star or just like being silly? Play theater games and learn basic acting skills at this fun, informal event. Call (561) 681-4100 for more info.

• The Wellington Amphitheater will hold a free Eric Clapton tribute concert with a food truck invasion on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 5 p.m. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host “The Myth & Mystery of Edgar Allan Poe” for adults on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m. In addition to addressing his major works and his contributions to literature, this talk explores the truth and lies behind his life and death. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

Friday, Oct. 27

• The 11th annual Kids Cancer Foundation Golf Tournament in memory of Jenna McCann will take place Friday, Oct. 27 at the Wanderers Club in Wellington. Those interested in playing in the tournament or being a sponsor should contact Michelle O’Boyle at (561) 371-1298 or michelle@kidscancersf.org.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host its After-School Lego Builders Club for ages 5 to 12 on Friday, Oct. 27 at 3 p.m. Take a break from school and use Lego bricks to work on creative projects alone or with friends. Call (561) 681-4100 for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach Fall Fest is set for Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28 at Royal Palm Beach Commons Park with a variety of Halloween-themed activities, food, refreshments and live music. For more info., call (561) 753-1232 or visit www.royalpalmbeach.com.

• The Wellington Amphitheater will hold a free screening of the movie War for the Planet of the Apes on Friday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

Saturday, Oct. 28

• The Knights of Columbus M.J. Benvenuti Council #8419 will host the Peter A. Benvenuti Golf Classic on Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Palm Beach Polo Golf & Country Club in Wellington. Check-in is at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon and dinner at 5 p.m. Call Manny Zapata at (561) 346-7435, Sergio Marquez at (561) 351-7915, Chuck Higgins at (561) 795-2034, Jim Louwers at (561) 537-9578 or John Kingston at (561) 346-7773 for more info.

• Caribbean-Americans for Community Involvement (CAFCI) will hold its annual Friendship Ball on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Hilton Palm Beach Airport. Tickets are $90 per person. For more info., e-mail cafci@bellsouth.net or visit www.cafcipbc.org.

• The Young Professionals of Wellington will present its Wicked Costume & Casino Night on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. at the Wanderers Club in Wellington. Tickets are $125 per person, and there will be an open bar, heavy appetizers, craps, blackjack, dancing, a silent auction, performers and more. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.ypwellington.com.