Calendar For October 28 – November 3, 2017

Saturday, Oct. 28

• Repticon West Palm Beach will return to the South Florida Fairgrounds on Saturday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 29. For more information, visit www.repticon.com.

• The Green Market at Wellington will be open Saturday, Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. near the Wellington Amphitheater. For more info., visit www.greenmarketatwellington.com.

• The Knights of Columbus M.J. Benvenuti Council #8419 will host the Peter A. Benvenuti Golf Classic on Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Palm Beach Polo Golf & Country Club in Wellington. Check-in is at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon and dinner at 5 p.m. Call Manny Zapata at (561) 346-7435, Sergio Marquez at (561) 351-7915, Chuck Higgins at (561) 795-2034, Jim Louwers at (561) 537-9578 or John Kingston at (561) 346-7773 for more info.

• Reach Estate LLC wil host grand opening festivities Saturday, Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with live music, face painting, presentations and more at its new location in the Acreage Publix Plaza at 7070-9 Seminole Pratt Whitney Road. For more information, call (561) 602-2323, e-mail chadhanna7@att.net or visit www.reachestateproperties.com.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host a Spooktacular Story Time for ages 2 to 6 on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 11 a.m. Come dressed in your best costumes for fun-filled stories, songs, a craft and a library costume parade. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• Families are in for a ghoulishly great time at a free Halloween Event at Arden, a new master-planned community located at 19425 Southern Blvd. on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with festive activities and attractions, including pumpkin decorating, adult and children’s costume contests, live music, gourmet food trucks and candy. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/no-tricks-just-treats-discover-arden-event-tickets-39054804973.

• The Women of the Western Communities will hold Holiday Ceramics Painting on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Oak Bistro & Wine Bar (11051 Southern Blvd., Royal Palm Beach). Visit www.kbsocialartworking.com for more info.

• Minto Communities will host a Grand Opening Celebration for its new Westlake community on Saturday, Oct. 28 from noon to 4 p.m. The community is located on Seminole Pratt Whitney Road, between Southern Blvd. and Northlake Blvd. Guests will be able to visit the interactive sales center and see six model homes. For more information, call (844) 861-5833 or visit www.westlakefl.com.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host an Electric Java Jam for adults on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 2 p.m. Get amped with this plugged-in edition of the music jam. Coffee will be provided. Call (561) 681-4100 for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach Fall Fest will continue Saturday, Oct. 28 from 1 to 9 p.m. at Royal Palm Beach Commons Park with a variety of Halloween-themed activities, food, refreshments and live music. For more info., call (561) 753-1232 or visit www.royalpalmbeach.com.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host “A House That Is Good Enough to Eat!” for ages 12 to 17 on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 3 p.m. Make an edible haunted house out of candy and other goodies. All supplies will be provided. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• Wellington’s Community Services Department and Wellington High School’s DECA Club will host a free Trunk or Treat Event on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 3 to 5 p.m. in the student parking lot at Wellington High School (2101 Greenview Shores Blvd.). This annual event is a safe, family-friendly twist on trick or treating. Volunteers will decorate their vehicles and distribute Halloween treats out of their trunks for children ages 10 and under. Families can also enjoy music, refreshments, craft tables, food trucks, a costume contest for children and more. For more info., call WHS DECA at (561)795-4919 or e-mail cheryl.lueke@palmbeachschools.org.

• Caribbean-Americans for Community Involvement (CAFCI) will hold its annual Friendship Ball on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Hilton Palm Beach Airport. Tickets are $90 per person. For more info., e-mail cafci@bellsouth.net or visit www.cafcipbc.org.

• The Wellington Amphitheater will hold a free Fleetwood Mac tribute concert on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

• The Young Professionals of Wellington will present its Wicked Costume & Casino Night on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. at the Wanderers Club in Wellington. Tickets are $125 per person, and there will be an open bar, heavy appetizers, craps, blackjack, dancing, a silent auction, performers and more. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.ypwellington.com.

Sunday, Oct. 29

• The Wellington Wolves Youth Basketball Association will hold its annual tryouts for the 2017-18 travel basketball season on Sunday, Oct. 29 at the Wellington Village Park gym (11700 Pierson Road). Visit www.wellingtonwolves.com for the times of tryouts and more info.

• The Wellington Runners Club will present the 13th annual Wellington 10 Miler, Sebastian’s 5k Walk/Run and Kids Fun Run to benefit the Kids Cancer Foundation on Sunday, Oct. 29 starting at 7 a.m. A new course this year begins at Tiger Shark Cove Park and runs through the Wellington Environmental Preserve at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Everglades Habitat off Flying Cow Road. For more info., www.wellingtonrunners.org.

• The Mounts Botanical Garden in West Palm Beach will host Yoga in the Garden on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 8 a.m. For more info., call (561) 233-1757 or visit www.mounts.org.

• Audubon of the Everglades will walk in the Pine Glades Natural Area (14122 W. Indiantown Road, Jupiter Farms) on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 8 to 10 a.m. Visit www.auduboneverglades.org for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach Green Market & Bazaar will be held Sunday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Veterans Park. Visit www.rpbgreenmarket.com for more info.

• The League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County will host its All That Jazz annual fundraising luncheon featuring pianist Copeland Davis on Sunday, Oct. 29 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Atlantis Country Club (190 Atlantis Blvd.) Visit www.lwvpbc.org or call (561) 968-4123 for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Halloween Miniature Gardens for ages 10 and up on Sun, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. Treat yourself to a boo-tiful miniature garden with spook-tacular accessories. Materials will be provided. Bring a glue gun if you have one. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Trick or Treat for all ages on Tuesday, Oct. 31 all day. Dress up and visit the different library desks on Halloween to get some fun trinkets and a book to take home. Call (561) 681-4100 for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Teeny Weenie Halloweenie for ages 2 to 5 on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 11:15 a.m. Dress up and enjoy a preschool Halloween party with stories, songs and games. Call (561) 681-4100 for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Art for Adults: Open Studio for ages 16 and up on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 2 p.m. Practice your skills and get guidance on how to finish bringing your vision to life. Bring an unfinished project or start a new one. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Creepy Coloring for ages 5 to 10 on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 3 p.m. Get spooky with Halloween-themed coloring pages. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Mall at Wellington Green will host a free MallStars Halloween Trick-or-Treat Event on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 4 to 6 p.m. Monsters, superheroes, princesses, kings and queens, ghosts and ghouls — all 10 years old or under — are invited to have a spooktacular good time dressing up in their Halloween finest for mall-wide trick-or-treating at participating retailers. Halloween-themed photo ops and activities for kids sponsored will be available. For more information, call (561) 227-6900 or visit www.shopwellingtongreen.com.

Wednesday, Nov. 1

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will feature John Cleese, Live On Stage/Monty Python and the Holy Grail on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. Visit www.kravis.org for more info.

Thursday, Nov. 2

• The Central Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce will host a Palm Beach County Mobility Luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 11:30 a.m. at the Breakers West Country Club featuring Nick Uhren, executive director of the Palm Beach Metropolitan Planning Organization, and Dave Howard, executive director of Brightline. Visit cpbchamber.com for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host English Exchange for adults on Thursdays, Nov. 2, 9, 16 and 30 at 1:30 p.m. Practice speaking English in a fun and informal atmosphere. Intermediate knowledge of the language is recommended. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Create a Memory Page for adults on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 2 p.m. Create artful displays to commemorate special events. Bring personal photos. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Día de los Muertos for ages 5 to 12 on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 3 p.m. Make a craft and learn about the Day of the Dead. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Wellington Amphitheater will hold a concert featuring The Fliers with a food truck invasion on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 5 p.m. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

• Wellington High School students will participate in Civics 101 on Wednesday, Nov. 1 and Nov. 15 at 5:30 p.m. at the Wellington Community Center (12150 W. Forest Hill Blvd.). Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

• Wellington Regional Medical Center and Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches will host an Open House and Health Fair on Thursday, Nov. 2 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 10115 W. Forest Hill Blvd., Suite 200. Call (561) 966-7702 for more info.

• Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor (3475 Woolbright Road, Suite 19, Boynton Beach) will begin a course known nationally as “Read Hebrew Across America” on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 6:30 p.m. It will be a refresher course for some and a beginners’ course for others. For more info., call (561) 968-0688 or e-mail info@ldorvador.org.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host a Writer’s Critique Workshop for adults on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 6:30 p.m. Share, offer and accept constructive criticism to improve fiction, nonfiction and poetry in a supportive atmosphere. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

Friday, Nov. 3

• The West Palm Beach Antiques Festival will return to the South Florida Fairgrounds from Friday, Nov. 3 through Sunday, Nov. 5. For more information, visit www.wpbaf.com.

• Ghost Tours: An Evening In The Dark will take place Friday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. at Yesteryear Village. For more information, call (561) 790-5232 or e-mail yyv@southfloridafair.com.

Saturday, Nov. 4

• The Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County will host its 36th annual Wellington Golf Classic on Saturday, Nov. 4 starting at 7 a.m. at the Wanderers Club (1900 Aero Club Dr., Wellington). Proceeds will benefit the Neil S. Hirsch Family Boys & Girls Club in Wellington. The morning will begin with a continental breakfast and registration, followed by scramble-style play on the golf course. Following golf, guests will enjoy a buffet meal and silent auction at the awards luncheon. For info., call (561) 683-3287 or e-mail cmartin@bgcpbc.org.

• The Charlotte Hans 2017 Softball Challenge will be held Saturday, Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Wellington’s Village Park on Pierson road. For more info., visit www.facebook.com/charlottehansfoundation.

• A free Financial Wellness Seminar, sponsored by Freddie Mac and co-hosted by REACH (Real Estate, Education and Community Housing Inc.) will be held Saturday, Nov. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Renaissance Charter School at Palms West, located at 12031 Southern Blvd. There will be opportunities to meet with financial planning counselors, mortgage experts and experts in the financial field. There will also be opportunities to win prizes. To register for the event, call (561) 932-0587 or e-mail housing@reach4housing.org. For additional information, visit www.reachfinancialwellness.eventbrite.com.

• The Green Market at Wellington will be open Saturday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. near the Wellington Amphitheater. For more info., visit www.greenmarketatwellington.com.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Intro to Tennis on Saturday, Nov. 4 at noon and 1 p.m. for ages 4 and 5, and 2 p.m. for ages 6 and 7. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• Wellington will host “Class of ’87 High School Reunion” Murder Mystery Dinner Theater on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Wellington Community Center (12150 Forest Hill Blvd.) Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

• The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra will perform in the Kravis Center’s Alexander W. Dreyfoos Jr. Concert Hall on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.kravis.org.