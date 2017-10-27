Cardinal Newman Collects Supplies For Puerto Rico

Cardinal Newman High School pulled together and collected an incredible amount of hurricane relief supplies for Puerto Rico. On Friday, Sept. 29, the school filled a 19-foot U-Haul truck to take everything to Miami to set sail for Puerto Rico. The school also collected more than $2,000 to donate to Catholic Relief Services in Puerto Rico. School officials are proud that the school came together to help the people of Puerto Rico and are grateful to everyone who gave so much to help. Shown above, Cardinal Newman volunteers organize hurricane supplies.