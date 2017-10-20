Diwali Event Oct. 21 At Forest Hill High School

The Palm Beach Hindu Mandir will hold its seventh annual Diwali celebration on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. in the Forest Hill High School auditorium, located at 6901 Parker Ave. in West Palm Beach.

Diwali is one of the most celebrated occasions of the East Indian diaspora throughout the world. Diwali is the Hindu “festival of lights” and its most significant spiritual meaning is “the awareness of the inner light,” which is central to Hindu philosophy.

Event organizers are anticipating a mixed attendance of multi-ethnic patrons to experience Diwali during the celebration and to partake in the great ethnic foods, refreshments, live entertainment, cultural presentations and more. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit www.pbhm.org, e-mail info@pbhm.org, or call (561) 632-1861 or (561) 352-1954.