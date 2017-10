The Equestrian Trails Elementary School PTA hosted its first ever Father/Son Game Night on Friday, Oct. 6. Fathers and sons played games such as human-sized hungry hippos, bombardment, four-square, corn hole, ping-pong and giant Jenga. All of the dads and sons had a great time. A special thank you to Emerald Cove Middle School students for volunteering their time to help with the event.