Free Financial Wellness Seminar Nov. 4

A free financial wellness seminar, sponsored by Freddie Mac and co-hosted by Mr. Cooper and REACH (Real Estate, Education and Community Housing Inc.) will be held Saturday, Nov. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Renaissance Charter School at Palms West, located at 12031 Southern Blvd.

There will be opportunities to meet with financial planning counselors, mortgage experts and experts in the financial field. There will also be opportunities to win prizes. To register for the event, call (561) 932-0587 or e-mail housing@reach4housing.org. For additional information, visit www.reachfinancialwellness.eventbrite.com.