Friends Of Mounts Botanical Garden Honors Volunteers Of The Year

Rochelle Wolberg, curator-director of the Mounts Botanical Garden, recently announced the names of the garden’s six Volunteers of the Year, who were officially recognized at a recent annual members meeting.

• The tireless work of the husband and wife team of Nancy Byrne and Jim Trinchini from Boynton Beach, both master gardeners, include painting the fence and rebuilding the potting shed in the Mounts nursery, helping with school projects and summer camp, giving garden tours, working in the garden shop, improving the vintage shop, working gates at almost every event and creating the fairy garden.

• Noelle Ducret from West Palm Beach is a master gardener who volunteers in the garden nursery every Thursday, and at the members-only Garden Tea Party and annual spring benefit, plus at every plant sale throughout the year.

• Sheryl Gilman of Greenacres is also a master gardener. She demonstrated her commitment to the Mounts Botanical Garden by helping with tours, especially those with children or special-needs groups, where she passionately points out every interesting plant and flower.

• Bill Green from Wellington personally greets visitors to the Garden Shop every weekend, and has done so for the last three years.

• Andrea Schechter of Boynton Beach oversees the Grooming the Garden Party on the first Saturday of every month. A master gardener, she also volunteers for special events in the nursery.

“All six of these talented, dedicated volunteers are incredible assets to the garden,” Wolberg said. “Their horticultural knowledge in general and devotion to Mounts Botanical Garden in particular are critical as we continue to grow and attract new visitors.”