Hawks Swimmers Shine In Division Play, Final Regular Season Event

The Seminole Ridge High School swim teams competed in Division I and Division II countywide play Oct. 6-7, with several swimmers placing high in their events. The boys placed 13th overall out of 30 teams.

Individual event winners: Anna Bednarek, second place in the 100 breaststroke; Madison Charles-Walters, fifth place in the 50 freestyle; Jordan England, first place in the 100 backstroke and third place in the 200 individual medley; Troy Gardner, seventh place in both the 200-meter individual medley and the 100 breaststroke; Taylor Little, first place in the 100 backstroke and second place in the 100 butterfly; and Jacob Wootton, 12th place in the 100 freestyle and 13th place in the 100 backstroke.

Relay winners: Charley Adams, Madison Charles-Walters, Jordan England and Taylor Little took first place in the 200 medley; Anna Bednarek, Madison Charles-Walters, Jordan England and Taylor Little took first place in the 200 freestyle; and Troy Gardner, Ryan Hammett, Michael Simpson and Jacob Wootton took 11th place in the 200 medley and 12th place in the 200 freestyle.

The SRHS teams also competed in their last regular season meet Oct. 11 against Santaluces and Dreyfoos. The boys and girls teams defeated Santaluces. The Dreyfoos boys topped the Hawks, but the SRHS girls team tied with Dreyfoos.

First-place boys finishes overall: Troy Gardner, Zach Vera, Tyler Weber and Jacob Wootton in 200-meter freestyle relay; Troy Gardner, Ryan Hammett, Zach Vera and Jacob Wootton in 400 freestyle relay; Ryan Hammett in the 500 freestyle; and Zach Vera in the 100 breaststroke.

First-place girls finishes overall: Charley Adams, Tiffany Cioffi, Jordan England and Taylor Little in the 200-meter medley relay; Charley Adams, Tiffany Cioffi, Jordan England and Taylor Little in the 400 freestyle relay; Madison Charles-Walters, Tiffany Cioffi, Jordan England and Taylor Little in the 200 freestyle relay; Tiffany Cioffi in the 50 freestyle; Jordan England in the 100 backstroke; and Taylor Little in the 100 breaststroke.