Hebrew Class At L’Dor Va-Dor

Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor will host a course known nationally as “Read Hebrew Across America.” It will serve as a refresher course for some or a beginner’s course for others. The course will be hosted consecutive Thursday evenings, beginning Thursday, Nov. 2 at 6:30 p.m. at Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor (3475 Woolbright Road, Suite 19, Boynton Beach). L’Dor Va-Dor will offer the course free of charge to the entire community. To RSVP, or for more information, call (561) 968-0688 or e-mail info@ldorvador.org.