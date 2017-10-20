Hi-Tech Plumbing Honors Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Hi-Tech Plumbing & Air is honoring National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October with a special promotion.

With recent storms slamming South Florida, your plumbing, septic, water filtration and drain systems may need a bit of attention. Now you can get everything fixed while supporting a great cause.

Hi-Tech Plumbing & Air is on a mission to fight breast cancer, and you can help.

Through the end of this month, Hi-Tech Plumbing will donate 5 percent of all sales to Your Bosom Buddies II. This Wellington support group has helped more than 300 women in the community.

Jathynia Garcia, co-owner of Hi-Tech Plumbing, has been personally affected by breast cancer like so many others.

“I take pride and put every effort in advocating to young women the importance of prevention and early detection,” she said.

Hi-Tech Plumbing & Air is a plumbing and HVAC company with a woman’s touch. The company offers expertise and peace of mind service, along with a commitment to giving back to the local community.

Calling in Hi-Tech Plumbing in October is a win-win. You get guaranteed service and help the fight against breast cancer.

For more information, visit www.hi-techplumbingandair.com.