Kravis Center Recruiting Volunteer Ushers

In preparation for its star-packed 2017-18 season starting later this month, the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is seeking additional volunteer ushers.

To become an usher, applicants must complete a training course about Kravis Center operations. The course includes information about emergency evacuations, seating, show procedures and customer service skills.

The volunteer usher orientation will be held at the Kravis Center’s Persson Hall, in the Cohen Pavilion, on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer usher is encouraged to download a printable volunteer application from the Kravis Center web site, fill it out and bring it to the orientation program. If you are unable to attend the orientation, mail the application to Beth Foster, Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, FL 33401.

The application is available online at www.kravis.org/volunteer.