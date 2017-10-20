LGLA Meeting Set For Oct. 26

The Loxahatchee Groves Landowners’ Association (LGLA) will meet Thursday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. at the Palms West Presbyterian Church (13689 Okeechobee Blvd.).

The speaker for the evening will be from the surveying and mapping department at Erdman Anthony. Learn the history of surveying and the advances in today’s technology. These technologies have allowed the general public access to information not previously available. Find out what separates these applications with the data that surveyors collect.

For more information, contact Marge Herzog at (561) 818-9114 or marge@herzog.ms.