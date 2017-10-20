Library Observes National Friends Of Libraries Week

The Friends of the Palm Beach County Library is hosting events during National Friends of Libraries Week, observed Oct. 15-21.

The Friends of the Palm Beach County Library was established in 1980 to enhance library services, provide financial assistance for special events and to advocate for library needs.

Currently, the group contributes more than $200,000 annually to the library system through fundraising efforts that include donations of materials, gifts to the collection, copier revenue, bequeaths and an annual used book sale held every January.

“The Palm Beach County Public Library System is such a diverse community treasure,” Friends of the Palm Beach County Library President Alice Chambers said. “I truly enjoy being an active member in its activities.”

Other officers and board members of the organization are Vice President Marc Bressman, Treasurer Robert Chambers, Secretary Anne Bressman and board members Mary Ellen Beck, Jane Blevins, Erasmo Haibi, Danese Sloan-Kendall, Joyce Smith and Michael Smith.

Library Director Doug Crane said that the Friends of the Palm Beach County Library is instrumental to the library’s mission.

“The funds they raise support our mission to connect communities, inspire thought and enrich lives,” he said. “I think most members would be surprised to learn how many of the services and programs they enjoy are supported by the Friends.”

Visit www.pbclibrary.org/friends to learn more about the organization, find out how to become a member or make a donation.

Members of the community can also visit the Royal Palm Beach and Wellington branch library locations on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 1 to 5 p.m. to meet members of the Friends of the Friends of the Palm Beach County Library and get more information about the organization and how to join. Group members will also be at several other library locations that day.

National Friends of Libraries Week is coordinated by United for Libraries, a division of the American Library Association. For more information, visit www.ala.org/united.