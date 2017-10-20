MallStars Halloween Trick-Or-Treat Oct. 31

The Mall at Wellington Green will host a free MallStars Halloween Trick-or-Treat event on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Monsters, superheroes, princesses, kings and queens, ghosts and ghouls — all 10 years old or under — are invited to have an imaginative, spooktacular good time dressing up in their Halloween finest (no full facial masks or toy weapons allowed) for mall-wide trick-or-treating at participating retailers.

Halloween-themed photo ops and activities for kids sponsored by Home Away From Home Child Care Learning Centers will be available. Cherry Hill Photo will be onsite to take complimentary photos from 4 to 6 p.m. in front of a not-too-spooky backdrop in the Grand Court.

Any time before, during or after the event, families can also register their children to join the Mall at Wellington Green’s MallStars Kids Club. Once registered, members will receive information on exclusive, monthly, kid-friendly events, free giveaways and a quarterly newsletter for parents featuring special retailer offers. For more info., call (561) 227-6900 or visit www.shopwellingtongreen.com.