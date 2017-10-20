Multicultural Night At SRHS On Oct. 27

The Seminole Ridge High School World Languages Department will host its annual Multicultural Dinner and Show on Friday, Oct. 27.

The night begins at 5 p.m. with dinner in the cafeteria. Tables will be decorated with the art of various countries. The event continues at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium with a showcase of Hawk student talent displaying their cultural diversity in music, song, dance and drama.

Tickets for the dinner and show are $12, or $5 (show only) at the door. See any world languages teacher or student to buy tickets.

Debaters Win at First Event of Season — The SRHS speech and debate team had great success Oct. 7 at Suncoast High School in its first local competition of the year, a Student Congress event sponsored by the Palm Beach Catholic Forensic League. Twelve Hawks competed, and six won awards.

“We’re proud of our start, and we hope to continue our success at our next tournament,” debate coach Janine Braner said.

Congratulations to debater Summer Squadrito, who was awarded Best Presiding Officer in her chamber and fifth place.

“Placing is a rare accomplishment,” Braner said. “In this case, Summer was running a chamber for half the tournament — and for the first time.”

More congratulations to Morgan Davidson for being named Best Presiding Officer in her chamber. “This was also Morgan’s first time as a presider,” Braner added.

Antonio Pernas was named Best Presiding Officer in his chamber, Gena Rai took second place in her chamber, Kailee Matthews took third place in her chamber at her first competition and Annamarie Renda took sixth place in her chamber, also at her first competition.

Hawk Battalion to Walk at CityPlace — The SRHS Army JROTC Hawk Battalion color guard and cadet volunteers will take part in the annual Alzheimer’s Walk at West Palm Beach’s CityPlace from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 28. For more information, contact the JROTC academy program at (561) 422-2620.

Students of the Week — The Students of the Week program recognizes Hawks, nominated by staff, for their academic excellence, behavior and assistance with campus events. Congratulations to the Students of the Week for Oct. 9-13: Vesna Amar (grade 9), Casey Firanski (grade 10), Sydney Khanthavong (grade 11) and Katherine Santiago (grade 12).