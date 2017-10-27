New Horizons Celebrates Multi-Culturalism

New Horizons Elementary School second-grade students recently celebrated Hispanic Heritage and multi-culturalism through dance, costume and food.

Students enrolled in the dual language program at New Horizons celebrated Hispanic Heritage on Oct. 13 by performing an engaging program called, “Dances Around the World.”

The students and teachers used the opportunity to learn about the many different Hispanic countries around the world. The students and families also made flags and sampled foods from around the world. As part of the performance, the students dressed in traditional clothing from different countries and performed dances from Latin America, Europe and the Caribbean to their parents and peers.

Parents were invited to this special event and were pleased with both the program and the school’s willingness to support and teach students about different cultures from around the world.

New Horizons is recognized as an International Spanish Academy and promotes bilingualism, biliteracy and biculturalism. As a choice school, the school will host an open house event for parents of students interested in enrolling their child in the program on Wednesday, Nov. 1 from 6 to 7 p.m. in the school’s cafeteria. For more info, visit www.edline.net/pages/New_Horizons_Elementary_School.