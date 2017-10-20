Night Of Science At Polo Park

Polo Park Middle School (11901 Lake Worth Road, Wellington) will host its fifth annual Night of Science event on Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is free and the public is invited.

The event will celebrate science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). Guests will visit exhibits promoting STEM presented by the South Florida Science Center, experience the nighttime sky in the walk-in planetarium, experiment with liquid nitrogen and explore science fair projects created by Polo Park students.

Attendees can also purchase souvenirs and books at the book fair and enjoy food from a variety of local food trucks. Radio station 95.5 FM will broadcast live from the school.

For more info., visit http://tinyurl.com/nightofscience2017.