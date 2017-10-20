Nonprofit Bricks Busting Boredom Expands Mission

Bricks Busting Boredom, the nonprofit organization started by 18-year-old Wellington High School graduate Daniel Clein, has expanded its Lego donation program to include children in homeless shelters.

Started in 2015, Bricks Busting Boredom’s goal was to donate new and “upcycled” Legos to children’s hospitals. “We have received tremendous support from the community and are now able to help children in homeless shelters, as well as hospitals,” said Clein, who currently attends college at the University of Central Florida.

Clein has left the organization in very capable hands. His 15-year-old sister Sarah has taken over the program. “We are just getting started. There are children in hospitals and homeless shelters right now that we would love to help,” Sarah Clein said.

This summer, Bricks Busting Boredom donated more than 400 pounds of “upcycled” Legos and 240 boxes of new Legos to local children’s hospitals and homeless shelters.

To contact Bricks Busting Boredom to start a Lego collection in a school or to make a donation of used or new Legos, call Sarah at (954) 682-3816.