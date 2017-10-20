Nov. 11 Salute To Veterans Concert At WHS

The Wellington High School Mighty Wolverine Sound symphonic and jazz bands will perform “A Salute to Veterans Concert” to honor and thank service men and women on Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. in the Wellington High School theater at 2101 Greenview Shores Blvd. in Wellington. Admission is free to the public.

The concert will feature guest clarinet soloist Michael Forte, and a reception will directly follow the concert.

The Mighty Wolverine Sound personally invite all service men and women to this special event to show appreciation and to thank them for serving the country and protecting our freedom.

Veterans Day honors all war veterans. It falls on the day when World War I fighting ceased on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

The concert is not a fundraiser. It will be a magical and emotional experience filled with patriotic music. For more information, call the school at (561) 795-4900.