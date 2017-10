Oak Bistro & Wine Bar (11051 Southern Blvd., Royal Palm Beach) will host a special event for the United States Marine Corps birthday and its Toys for Tots annual drive on Friday, Nov. 10 from 4 to 11 p.m. Oak Bistro will be trading beer from Honor Brewing Company in exchange for new and unwrapped toys for the Toys for Tots drive. Marines will be on site to receive donations. For more info., call (561) 753-6217 or visit www.oakrpb.com.