PBCHS Band Director James Yaques Named As Semifinalist For Award

James Yaques

Palm Beach Central High School Band Director James Yaques was recently selected as a semifinalist for the Music Educator Award presented by the Recording Academy and the Grammy Museum.

A total of 25 semifinalists were named from across the country. The Music Educator Award was established to recognize current educators from kindergarten through college who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education and who demonstrate a commitment to the broader cause of maintaining music education in schools.

