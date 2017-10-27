PBCHS Band Overall Grand Champions

The Palm Beach Central High School Bronco band competed Oct. 7 at the Leesburg High School Regional. The band was first in its class and was the Overall Grand Champion with the highest score of all 17 bands competing, regardless of class. The band took home Best Overall Music, Visual, General Effect and Color Guard as well. On Oct. 14, the Bronco Band competed at the Lehigh High School Regional, where again the band was first in its class and was the Overall Grand Champion with the highest score of all 14 bands competing. The band took home Best Overall Music, Visual, General Effect and Color Guard.