Peter Bartuska Joins Chamber President’s Circle

Peter Bartuska of Christ Community Church recently joined the President’s Circle at the Wellington Chamber of Commerce.

Bartuska was born in Camden, N.J., but calls Boca Raton his hometown. He has been married to his wife, Terri, since 1988. Terri is originally from Knoxville, Tenn., but has always felt drawn to the beach. She is a pediatric nurse. They have three children: Taylor, Andrew and Shelby.

Bartuska received his bachelor’s degree in Christian education/psychology from Taylor University and his master’s degree in divinity from Westminster Theological Seminary and Reformed Theological Seminary.

Bartuska has been working in pastoral ministry since 1990. He was the youth minister at Howell Branch Fellowship in Winter Park, Fla., from 1990 to 1992; church planting intern at Spanish River Presbyterian Church from 1992 to 1993; started a church and pastored that same church in Danville, Ky., from 1993 to 2005; pastor of Treasure Coast Presbyterian Church from 2006 to 2010; and served as stated clerk of the Gulfstream Presbytery from 2006 to 2014.

Bartuska is an avid runner and reader, water lover, sometimes golfer and loves to simply connect with people. Terri is also an avid runner, water lover, and gifted wife and mother.

Learn more about Bartuska on the Christ Community Church web site at www.cccpalmbeach.com.