Community of Hope Church in Loxahatchee Groves held its fifth annual Punkin Chunkin event on Sunday, Oct. 15. At the event, teams strive to launch a pumpkin the farthest using home-made catapult contraptions. There were games, contests, raffles and kids activities. A huge decorated pumpkin patch offered ample family photo ops. Hotdogs, chips and drinks, as well as baked goods, were available for purchase as attendees enjoyed music. For more info., visit www.communityofhope.church.