Renaissance Students Support Irma Victims

The students at the Renaissance Charter School at Wellington did an outstanding job in supporting Hurricane Irma survivors in Monroe County. Some of the students pictured above wrote heartfelt letters, and parents donated much-needed supplies to the victims as a reminder that they are behind them with hope and strength toward rebuilding their community. Principal Mary Beth Greene brought the supplies to one of the drop-off locations, as well as the letters that the children wrote to remind people of kindness and humanity. The school is proud of its students, as this is their first community outreach for this year, and for also showing their support for others during their time of need.