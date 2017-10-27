Rotarians Violet Gaul And Tiffany Rodriguez Bond After Tragedies

Two local Rotarians recently bonded over shared tragedy. Violet Gaul and Tiffany Rodriguez held hands in a sign of mutual respect and love at the Wellington Rotary Club meeting on Oct. 5.

Gaul lives on Tortola in the British Virgin Islands, where her home was damaged during Hurricane Irma. Rodriguez, her sister and a good friend attended the music festival in Las Vegas where hundreds were injured and dozens died recently in a mass shooting.

While Rodriguez wasn’t shot, someone next to her suffered a bullet wound to her chest. Rodriguez stayed in place to help contain the bleeding until assistance arrived.