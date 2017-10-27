Scenthound Wellington Celebrates Shelter Appreciation Week

In honor of National Shelter Appreciation Week held Nov. 5 through Nov. 11, Scenthound is recognizing dog foster families.

Scenthound, the easy way for pet parents to meet the routine basic grooming needs of their dogs, is offering free basic grooming services from Sunday, Nov. 5 through Wednesday, Nov. 8. Any family fostering a dog can make an appointment for a free BENT. The signature BENT includes a coat conditioning bath, ear cleaning, nail clip and teeth brushing (a $35 value). This offer is available by appointment only and is valid for one dog per family.

“At Scenthound, we’re dog lovers and we always have been,” said Tim Vogel, Scenthound founder and CEO. “We work closely with local shelters and know how vital the foster program is to getting more dogs adopted. It is our honor to salute their efforts by offering free services to all of our local doggy foster families.”

Scenthound is located at the Courtyard Shops at Wellington. To make an appointment, call (561) 469-2186. Visit www.scenthound.com for hours and more information.

Scenthound’s Monthly Clean Club provides basic grooming services for dogs, such as bathing, ear cleaning, nail clipping, and teeth brushing, for as little as $25 a month. Club members also receive discounts on other services, such as blow-drying and haircuts, and benefit from special members-only promotions.

For more information, visit www.scenthound.com.