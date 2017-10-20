Selena Smith New Executive Manager At Women’s Chamber

The Women’s Chamber of Commerce of Palm Beach County recently named Royal Palm Beach Councilwoman Selena Smith, principal at Quad S Solutions, its new executive manager, effective Oct. 23.

Moved by the chamber’s entrepreneurial spirit, departing manager Patricia Mavo has launched her own enterprise, Mavo Virtual, a virtual office assistant company.

Smith brings a wealth of experience and skills to the chamber. She is a business owner and has held executive-level positions with some of Palm Beach County’s most recognizable companies and nonprofits, including Roger Dean Stadium, the Palm Beach Kennel Club, HomeSafe and Families First of Palm Beach County.

Smith is a graduate of Leadership Palm Beach County and has served on numerous boards and committees, including those of the Executive Women of the Palm Beaches, the Western Business Alliance and the Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce. Since 2016, Smith has served her community as a member of the Royal Palm Beach Village Council.

“We are so pleased that Selena has joined our community of business women as we continue our mission to advance women’s leadership in our local economy,” Chamber President Heather Gray said.

Smith can be reached at admin@womenschamber.biz. To learn more about the chamber, visit www.womenschamber.biz.