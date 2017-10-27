SRHS Students Connect With Western Pines

The Seminole Ridge High School Student Government Association’s community service committee spent an afternoon recently doing crafts with a class at nearby Western Pines Middle School. “This is part of an ongoing outreach by the SGA to connect with middle school students in our area,” sponsor and teacher Melissa Long said.

ASL Teacher of the Year — SRHS American Sign Language (ASL) teacher Rose Adams was named the Florida Foreign Languages Association’s ASL Teacher of the Year on Oct. 14 at the annual FFLA conference. The award recognizes Adams for her exemplary performance as an ASL teacher and as a statewide advocate — a shining star for the value of sign language teaching.

Winged Regiment Reaches New High — The SRHS Winged Regiment marching band competed Oct. 15 at the John I. Leonard High School Lancer Jamboree. The musicians performing with a poise and character to make all Hawks proud. The band once again swept its division, winning all caption awards: Best Color Guard, Best General Effect, Best Music Performance, Best Percussion and Best Visual Performance. They took first place in their class and fifth place overall out of 21 bands — the highest overall placement ever earned by the Winged Regiment.

Student Visits Hospital for Dance Marathon — SRHS senior Kimberly Hoff, Miss Coral Gables Outstanding Teen 2017, recently visited Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami. Representing SRHS Dance Marathon, Hoff had the opportunity to spend time with patients and spread awareness of the Children’s Miracle Network, the fundraiser’s event sponsor.

SRHS Golfers Advance to District Play — In tournament play Oct. 13, the SRHS boys golf team took fourth place behind Jupiter, William T. Dwyer and Palm Beach Gardens high schools. Sawyer Colucci scored a 90. “Not too bad, considering the conditions were pretty rough,” coach Chad Chieffalo said. In district play Oct. 17, Colucci and teammates Drax Dietz, Quinn Goeken, Kris Melton and Blake Poe took fourth again, with Dietz and Poe qualifying to represent SRHS in regional competition.