The St. David’s-in-the-Pines Episcopal Church Women will host their Fall Luncheon & Fashion Show on Saturday, Nov. 11 at the Breakers West Country Club from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fashions will be provided by Dress Barn, and tickets cost $45 per person. For more information, contact Nancy Schroeder at (561) 792-0244 or schroeder.nancy@gmail.com. The deadline to purchase tickets is Tuesday, Nov. 7. Proceeds from the event will go toward community and parish projects.