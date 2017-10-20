St. Peter’s Welcomes Garden Club To Pumpkin Patch

St. Peter’s United Methodist Church welcomed the Wellington Garden Club to its pumpkin patch on Saturday, Oct. 14. Family and friends interacted with the church leaders and club leaders in the pumpkin patch and at a craft tent set up by the garden club. Everyone was able to enjoy pumpkins, crafts and fun and celebrate the season. St. Peter’s is located at 12200 W. Forest Hill Blvd. in Wellington. For more information about pumpkin patch events, visit www.stpeters-umc.org.