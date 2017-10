The Knights of Columbus M.J. Benvenuti Council #8419 held a dinner show and dance on Saturday, Oct. 21 in the St. Rita parish hall. Tribute artist Neil Zirconia entertained guests with Neil Diamond hits all evening. The Knights of Columbus are raising money to provide 100 bikes to give to local children for Christmas. To get more information, or to make a donation to help fund the bikes, visit www.kofc8419.org or e-mail Ken Deischer at deischerks@aol.com.